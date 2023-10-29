Foxwall EMS announces unexpected death of chief

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — First responders in Allegheny County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Foxwall EMS, which serves the communities of Fox Chapel and Aspinwall, announced the death of Chief Anthony (Tony Cuda) on Facebook early Sunday morning.

The agency said Cuda died unexpectedly at home on Saturday.

“You cannot imagine this loss,” said Gino Mollica, Captain at Foxwall EMS. “I cannot put into words the sheer grief and sadness our crews feel right now. Our thoughts and love are with Tony’s wife, Michele, and his family.”

Cuda served as chief of Foxwall EMS since August 2020.

Funeral arrangements for Cuda are still pending, with an official announcement expected early in the week.

