Franchisee poised to open Layne’s Chicken Fingers restaurant on the South Side

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Layne's The store front for a coming Layne's Chicken Fingers restaurant on East Carson Street. TIM SCHOOLEY (Pittsburgh Business Times)

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

This article originally appeared in Pittsburgh Business Times.

Whatever the South Side’s challenges of late, East Carson is proving to be a big draw for chicken restaurants.

The latest coming to the South Side is Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the College Station, Texas, restaurant branded by its space helmet-wearing mascot, Astro Chicken. Layne’s opened its first restaurant in the Pittsburgh area on Forbes Avenue in Oakland last fall.

The new restaurant is coming to a storefront at 1210 East Carson St., where signage for the restaurant is now posted, along a stretch that has also had new entries by Nashville hot chicken restaurants that include Mad Chicken, based out of Wisconsin, and local Bird on the Run.

