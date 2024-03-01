Franklin Township man accused of leading police on chase, punching K-9 officer

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Jeison Stiven Jimenez-Mercedes, 26, is charged with a felony count of illegally taunting a police animal and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, evading arrest, fleeing police and false identification to police.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said a man fled into the woods after a vehicle pursuit. A K-9 officer was requested to track him.

K-9 Maugli found the suspect hiding in a thick bush, the sheriff’s office said. Responding units told him to surrender but he failed to comply.

Officials said K-9 Maugli apprehended the suspect, who fought back and hit the dog several times.

Jimenez-Mercedes is in the Green County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

