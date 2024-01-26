Free art exhibit opens in Frick Park

PITTSBURGH — A free art exhibit in Frick Park is paying homage to the beauty and diversity of Pittsburgh parks.

Pittsburgh Parks and artist Brian Cohen celebrated the opening on Thursday night at the Frick Environmental Center.

“Many of the pieces were taken during so it really speaks to the story of outdoor spaces, nature, our city parks as a place for refuge,” director James Brown said.

The exhibit will stay up through late April.

