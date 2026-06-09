Free community events to transform Pittsburgh streets into public spaces this summer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh streets will turn into public spaces during two special events this summer!

Bike Pittsburgh puts on OpenStreetsPGH, a free, family-friendly community events that transform miles of streets into car-free public spaces.

Instead of driving by Pittsburgh neighborhoods, on June 28 and July 28, people can bike, walk, skate or roll through while exploring local businesses and culture.

The 2026 events feature two distinct routes:

June 28: Downtown + South Side (2 miles) - Travel from Downtown Pittsburgh through the newly redesigned Market Square, along Forbes Ave, through the Armstrong Tunnel, and across the 10th St Bridge to E. Carson St in the South Side. Experience iconic infrastructure, scenic views, and bustling business districts along the way.

Travel from Downtown Pittsburgh through the newly redesigned Market Square, along Forbes Ave, through the Armstrong Tunnel, and across the 10th St Bridge to E. Carson St in the South Side. Experience iconic infrastructure, scenic views, and bustling business districts along the way. July 26: Strip District + Lawrenceville (3+ miles) - Explore the vibrant energy of Smallman Street in the Strip District, then up Butler Street into Lawrenceville, known for its local shops and creative culture.

And there’s a lot to do on each route. Bike Pittsburgh highlights:

Free fitness classes and wellness activities

Local vendors, food, and shopping

Activities hosted by community organizations

Youth programming, including opportunities to learn how to ride a bike with BikePGH

Take part in BikePGH’s interactive “Side Quest” for a chance to earn a prize while exploring the route

The event routes are closed to traffic, though there will be designated intersections open for crossing and managed by public safety officials and volunteers.

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