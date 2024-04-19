Free Community Health Fair to be held in East Liberty

A free Community Health Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the Mt. Ararat Community Activity Center in East Liberty.

The Wellcare By Allwell Community Health Fair will offer health screenings and informative resources to help people take steps towards a healthier lifestyle. Screenings including blood pressure checks, diabetes eye exams and medication reviews will be offered.

The event will also feature booths and exhibits from community partners. Attendees can access information on topics such as insurance benefit reviews, women’s health, mental health and preventive care.

The event, located at 745 North Negley Ave., Pittsburgh, is open to all community members.

For more information, call 917-454-6976

