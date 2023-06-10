Local

Highmark Wholecare, Concordia Dental offering free dental screenings to seniors in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Highmark Wholecare, Concordia Dental offering free dental screenings to seniors in Pittsburgh Seniors can receive free dental exams and proactive healthy living screenings in Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Seniors can receive free dental exams and proactive healthy living screenings in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The event will be held at the ECCM Community House on 1640 Station Street. Exams and screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can receive exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and oral cancer screenings.

Highmark Wholcare and United Concordia Dental are hosting the event.

