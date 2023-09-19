Free mammograms, cancer screenings being offered next month; Here’s where

WEXFORD, Pa. — Free mammograms and cancer screenings are being offered at AHN Wexford Health and Wellness Pavilion next month.

According to a new release, registration opened on Tuesday.

The event is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12311 Perry Highway in Wexford.

“Nationally, breast cancer deaths continue to decline, thanks to increased awareness and early intervention made possible through regular screening,” said Suzanne Coopey, MD, Director of Breast Surgery for AHN. “Research has shown that regular mammograms are our best weapon against this disease, helping to detect cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable.”

In addition to mammograms, the clinic will also offer cervical cancer screening for anyone over 21, colorectal cancer screening for anyone over 45, head and neck cancer screening for anyone over 18, prostate cancer screening for anyone over 45 and skin cancer screening for anyone over 18.

People between ages 50 and 80 with a history of smoking are eligible for a lung cancer screening.

Anyone interested must call 412-359-6665 to preregister. Registration is open until Oct. 6, or until appointments are filled.

Health insurance is not required.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group