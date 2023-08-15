Free potassium iodide available to those within 10-mile radius of PA nuclear power plants

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday to Pennsylvanians who are within ten miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health hosts an annual distribution event every summer.

“Making potassium iodide tablets available for residents is a critical part of emergency preparedness and public health,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are rare, but it is important to have tablets on hand. The tablets should only be taken when instructed and in the event of an emergency, Pennsylvanians should follow local authorities’ instructions.”

Potassium iodide can add another layer of protection against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. It is safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials.

The state’s four active nuclear facilities are Beaver Valley Power Station; Limerick Generating Station; Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station; and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.

The tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within ten miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants by visiting a distribution center listed below on Aug. 17. No appointments are necessary. Residents can also call the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.

Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or those who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a ten-mile radius can also arrange to obtain their supply of KI tablets from the department.

Locally, KI tablets will be distributed from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Beaver Valley Mall, Center at the Mall, Unit, No. 284, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca.

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets, and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone as well.

Additional information on potassium iodide (KI) tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group