Free radios available at Oakmont allowing golf fans to keep tabs on play around the course

OAKMONT, Pa. — If you’re walking around the Oakmont Country Club golf course this week during the U.S. Open tournament, or watching it on Channel 11, you might catch a glimpse of fans around the course wearing a little blue earphone.

This is actually a radio that is live streaming the play on the course — helping fans keep up with play on different holes than the one they might currently be watching.

If you’re coming out Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, head up to the American Express tent — there are a few in the different fan zones of the course.

There you can get the radio — and a reusable water bottle to fill up around the course while you’re there.

“It’s like eyes on every single hole,” said Massimo Locicero of Toronto, Canada. “You get to know where everyone is, what everyone’s shooting, where they’re at, on the green or on the fairway, it’s really good.”

“It helps instead of just flipping through your phone, right?” Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek asked.

“Yeah, it can be kind of delayed on the phone, so when it’s on the broadcast, it’s right away,” Locicero added.

You can pick up one radio per day, and one water bottle per weekend.

