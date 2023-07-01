Free services to be offered at Verona Dental Care in July; here’s when

VERONA, Pa. — Verona Dental Care will offer free services on Friday, July 28.

According to a news release from the dentist’s office, the services are being offered as part of Free Dentistry Day.

The day is dedicated to providing free care to Americans without dental insurance. The release said 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Sumit Gupta. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients on this day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 625 Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona.

Patients can call 412-828-1920 to schedule an appointment, or they may be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group