Free shredding event in Pittsburgh aims to reduce chances of identity theft

PITTSBURGH — AAA East Central and Shred-It are hosting a free event to help reduce the chances of identity theft. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at AAA’s office at 5900 Baum Boulevard in East Liberty, in the parking lot located at S. Beatty and Eva streets.

AAA members in the Pittsburgh area can bring up to five storage boxes, and non-members can bring up to three boxes, filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates and account numbers for free on-site shredding. All shredded materials will be recycled.

Items to bring to the shredding event:

Credit card offers

Bank statements

Old checkbooks

Tax forms and other paperwork

Medical records

Credit reports

Personal records

Insurance records

Financial statements

