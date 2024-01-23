Freezing rain could create slick spots during Tuesday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Areas of freezing rain or even sleet could fall Tuesday morning, especially north of Pittsburgh, where it’s a little colder. The main time frame will be through 9 a.m. Watch for slick spots, especially closer to I-80 where a glaze of ice is most likely.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. until noon Tuesday for areas from I-70 north including Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.

It will be warm enough for plain rain showers in the afternoon.

Scattered showers Wednesday morning will turn into a steadier rain at times during the afternoon as temperatures head well into the 40s. If we can see breaks in the rain on Thursday, highs could easily break into the mid-50s. More rain is expected late Thursday into early Friday before a break in the action to start the weekend.

Yet another system will move north Saturday, bringing more rain by the evening before a possible changeover to wet snow Sunday morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group