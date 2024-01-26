Friday warmup sends people to parks

PITTSBURGH — People and their pups packed area parks on Friday, taking advantage of the sudden and unseasonable warm temperatures.

At North Park, Channel 11 spotted folks riding bikes, skateboarding, fishing and enjoying a game of tennis.

Channel 11′s Adis Juklo reported that it was 64 degrees during the morning, close to the all-time record a.m. high of 66 degrees.

That record, he said, was set in the 1950s, so a day this mild is quite rare for Pittsburghers in January.

He suspects temperatures will start to feel more seasonable soon, continuing through February.

“I would say the next time we get to 64 degrees is probably not until March or April.”

The warm Friday is quite a change from the frigid temps of last week. At that time, we were dealing with cold air from the north. Adis explained that a pattern change has brought in warmer air from the Pacific.

