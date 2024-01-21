Frigid temperatures will last through Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — It’s another frigid start Sunday, with temperatures near 10 degrees and wind chills at or below zero. It won’t feel as brutal this afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 20s and winds diminish to less than 10 mph.

An Arctic high moves over the region tonight, which means clearing skies and calming winds. That will allow for the coldest morning of this entire stretch on Monday, with many of us plunging into the single digits.

Temperatures will bounce back above freezing Monday afternoon for the first time in over a week. Dry weather should last into Tuesday morning before some rain heads our way mid-week. Temperatures most of this week will be well above average, with highs by Thursday and Friday near 50.

