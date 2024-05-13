Froggy’s building demolition may portend big decisions to come for other buildings downtown

PITTSBURGH — Along a growing expanse on Market Street downtown, excavators have munched the redbrick structures that included the former Froggy’s Bar into piles of debris as a long-awaited demolition continues for a collection of old buildings owned by the family of Michael Troiani.

“It’s going to be better than it was,” said Troiani, of his long-delayed and contentious project to tear down the structures, at one time to make way for a new mixed-use development and now for a collection of bocce courts.

“I don’t wish it on anyone,” he said of the court disputes, preservation battles and challenges he’s worked through over the past four years to reach the point to be able to demolish the buildings now. “It was really hard. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

