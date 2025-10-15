Frost advisory: Big dip in temperatures heading into the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the area on Wednesday night as our next big dip in temperatures heads into the area.

We’ll see some clouds to start the day, before the sun breaks out. There is a fresh autumn chill heading our way for the second half of the work week.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s, with temperatures struggling to get to 60 degrees on Thursday.

It will be dry both days with a good mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. Thursday will be mainly sunny.

Frost and freeze will be possible on Thursday and Friday mornings. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s both nights.

We’ll finally get wet this weekend, with the next best chance of rain being Sunday.

