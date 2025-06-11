Fugitive arrested in Pittsburgh’s Oakwood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A fugitive was arrested in Pittsburgh’s Oakwood neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Fela Powell, 47, has been wanted since he violated his probation in February. He was on probation after he pleaded guilty to two firearm charges in 2023.

Powell was also wanted out of Crafton for driving without a license, police said.

Earlier this week, detectives learned that Powell was staying inside a house on Balver Avenue in Oakwood.

He was arrested on Wednesday after he was found in a bedroom in that house.

Powell is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

