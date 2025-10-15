Fugitive found hiding inside kitchen pantry cabinet in East Pittsburgh home

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A known offender has been arrested again on multiple warrants, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Salmon, 24, of Turtle Creek, was previously arrested by the sheriff’s office in 2023.

Officials say he’d been a fugitive since early August, when two bench warrants were issued for probation violations on cases involving a firearms charge and a fleeing from police charge.

Salmon also had a warrant out of North Versailles for charges including a firearms violation, terroristic threats and simple assault.

This week, detectives learned that Salmon was inside a home in Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh, officials say.

Detectives arrived just before 10 a.m. and got permission from the leaseholder to search. Inside, they reportedly found Salmon trying to hide inside a kitchen pantry cabinet.

Salmon was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, officials say.

