Fundraiser being held to help Oakdale church damaged by flooding

The Church at the Rock in Oakdale was hit hard by flooding last week.

Now a lifelong church member is trying to raise money to replace what was lost.

“I just cried,” said Kristin Nardei. “I just cried.”

It was heartbreaking for Nardei to see the aftermath of the flooding at her church.

The basement had close to four feet of water from Thursday’s strong storm.

Nardei said almost everything in the basement had to be thrown out, including craft supplies used for their after school program and Vacation Bible School.

The water heater and furnace were also damaged beyond repair.

To help the church recover, Nardei came up with a community fundraiser — a T-shirt and sweatshirt sale — with all the money going to replace what was wiped out in the flood.

“I think it would be great for Oakdale, for everybody, to wear T-shirts to show that Oakdale is strong and that we will come back from this and then we will be there for a while,” she said.

The church also lost sewing machines, which will impact the charity and outreach they do in the community.

Nardei is hoping for blessings from the T-shirt and sweatshirt sale that has already raised several hundred dollars.

