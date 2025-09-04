Fundraiser started to help Cecil Township firefighter, father of 2 being treated for cancer

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local firefighters have started a fundraiser for one of their own who’s battling cancer.

Justin Gondringer of the Cecil Township Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in June. He’s since started bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments and stepped away from interior firefighting.

The online fundraising campaign seeks to help Gondringer and his family with their bills, food, travel for treatments and any other costs associated with his recovery.

Gondringer, who’s been with the Cecil Township department for nearly 20 years, lives in the township with his wife and two kids.

“Justin has a great outlook and sense of humor, and on behalf of him, his family and the entire Cecil Township Fire Department, we thank you in advance for your donation, kind thoughts and support,” department officials state on the fundraising page.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group