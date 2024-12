PITTSBURGH — This news won’t rain on your parade: FUNNY GIRL, the musical comedy revival, is coming to Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center in early 2025.

The musical, known for songs like “I’m the Greatest Star,” “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” will be at the Benedum Center from Jan. 7-12.

