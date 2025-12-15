Furloughed Westmoreland County road maintenance workers brought back just in time for winter storm

GREENSBURG — In October, 50% of the Westmoreland County road maintenance crews were furloughed, but they were brought back just in time to help treat the roads.

“It was a very efficient and effective operation and credit to the guys that are getting back on the job and keeping our roads clean,” said Dante Decario, director of public works for Westmoreland County.

“I’d like to commend the people who were out there working very hard. That was nice,” driver Mike Poulich said.

In the snow and wind, a fully staffed county roads and park department worked to keep roads treated over the weekend. Decario said that because his staff was back, they were able to work about the clock.

“Perfect timing, we are happy to have them back,” Decario said.

Westmoreland County commissioners said the furloughs were due to the state budget impasse. Now that they are receiving money from the state, the workers are permanently reinstated.

Poulich said he stayed indoors while crews treated the roads, but is looking forward to later in the week when it could melt.

“I’m just hoping, this Thursday, like they’re saying, shoots up to 50 degrees. I might get the grass cutter out,” Poulich said.

PennDOT District 12 officials say they cover about 2,782 miles of roadway in the county.

In a statement a spokesperson said:

“We use both permanent and temporary operators in our trucks to treat the roadways. This past weekend, we had crews out from Saturday morning throughout the entire weekend, even into today, treating the roadways. Along with plowing, we used salt, antiskid, and salt brine to effectively treat the roadways.”

Decario said they were also able to bring back their park maintenance crews to help clear parking lots and roads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group