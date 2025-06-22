Future emotional support dog will fly to new home in Colorado with public’s financial help

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A local pilot will fly a future emotional support dog to her forever home in Colorado. But first, she needs the public’s help to cover the expenses.

Bella the beagle mix is permanently paralyzed in her back legs. She was given to the Butler County Humane Society by owners who were unable to take her to the veterinarian.

Bella uses a wheelchair donated by the non-profit organization Joey’s PAW.

A Colorado woman with Pittsburgh roots adopted Bella. The woman has experience with paralyzed dogs, having owned Watson the Super Puggle, who appeared on the show “Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet.”

The humane society asked the public for help finding someone to fly Bella to her new home in Colorado. Bella must be flown because of her paralysis. which causes bladder issues.

In a social media post Saturday, the human society said local pilot Hunter Timko will fly Bella 1,400 miles to Colorado in a small plane.

The humane society started an online fundraising campaign for people to help cover the expenses of the flight. As of Sunday evening, more than $2,500 had been raised toward the $5,000 goal.

