Future of Tigerland wave pool in Beaver Falls remains uncertain

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The future of a pool in Beaver Falls is still up in the air.

The Tigerland wave pool has been closed for two decades but a group has been trying to reopen it for years.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, community members packed council chambers asking for answers.

“Whatever the confusion is, whatever the differences are, we need to set the egos in the trash can,” one woman said.

Tyrone Zeigler and his Tigerland group have raised money, conducted studies and made physical improvements over the years. Now, the group and council are at an impasse.

“The ties had been severed in January,” said Mayor Kenya Johns. “I think there is a lot of misconception in the community that these were ongoing conversations when they really weren’t.”

She would not elaborate on what the disagreement was that led to the agreement falling apart.

Zeigler says it had to do with a non-disparagement clause. He claims the city would not sign a mutual agreement.

“Every time we turn around, they keep moving the finish line,” Zeigler said. “It’s frustrating but I signed up for it. I’m going to see this through.”

Mayor Johns says the next steps are out of her hands.

“The attorneys will have to discuss what that is. We just got letters we have to work through. So, we’ll figure out from there what the next steps are,” Johns said.

Zeigler, meanwhile, is proud to have the community’s support.

“Makes me feel good knowing people are still behind me and want this to happen for the community and for the kids. It feels good,” he said.

Channel 11 asked Mayor Johns if she would like to see the pool reopened.

“I would like for what’s best for the city and the residents of Beaver Falls to be done for the area,” she said.

