Game time announced for Pitt and Virginia Tech

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh football Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-29. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It doesn’t seem like Pitt is going to have any noon kickoffs this season.

But Virginia Tech’s Enter Sandman entrance is a solid consolation as Pitt and VT have an announced game time of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network, with a TV crew to be announced next week, and it will be the third primetime kickoff and fifth non-noon kickoff for Pitt football this season.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

