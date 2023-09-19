Game time announced for Pitt and Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It doesn’t seem like Pitt is going to have any noon kickoffs this season.

But Virginia Tech’s Enter Sandman entrance is a solid consolation as Pitt and VT have an announced game time of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network, with a TV crew to be announced next week, and it will be the third primetime kickoff and fifth non-noon kickoff for Pitt football this season.

