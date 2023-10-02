Gametime revealed for Pitt vs. Louisville on Oct. 14

PITTSBURGH — Pitt will play Louisville on Oct. 14 — Homecoming weekend — in the first game of the second half of the season, and kickoff has been set for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, which continues a stretch of non-noon football games.

The game will be broadcast on The CW Network, Pitt’s second time on the CW Network, and the broadcast crew will be revealed at a later date.

Louisville is the only ACC team currently sitting at 5-0, with wins over Georgia Tech, Boston College and North Carolina State in conference, but the Cardinals will receive its first test in the form of No. 10 Notre Dame this weekend.

