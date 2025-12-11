Garden opens in Braddock to help families heal from grief caused by gun violence

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A special place for healing opened to community members in Braddock on Wednesday.

Families joined together to celebrate the finished HOOP’s Hope and Healing Garden.

People can place a photo on a set of angel wings, or pick up the “telephone to heaven,” helping them heal from trauma and grief caused by gun violence.

“It’s OK to reach out to have people from different areas to heal and rebuild your community and help it thrive,” said Cathy Welsh of the HOOP Alliance, who lost a son to gun violence.

Penn State University students helped put together the garden’s design.

“It’s very much a reminder of the loved ones that have passed, but it’s also a reminder of the community’s resilience and the strength that they have by working together,” said Lianna Gardner, a fourth-year PSU student and third-year landscape architecture program student.

