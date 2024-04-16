Local

Gas line repairs to cause overnight lane restriction on McKnight Road

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

McKnight Road

Overnight work on McKnight Road in Ross Township will begin Thursday night, April 18, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in the southbound direction between Browns Lane and McKnight Circle from 7 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will perform gas line repairs.

PennDOT is not involved in the work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.

