Gas line repairs to cause overnight lane restriction on McKnight Road

Overnight work on McKnight Road in Ross Township will begin Thursday night, April 18, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in the southbound direction between Browns Lane and McKnight Circle from 7 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will perform gas line repairs.

PennDOT is not involved in the work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.

