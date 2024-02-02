Gas line replacement work causing traffic headaches in 2 townships

A second police department is now urging drivers to be aware of heavy traffic back-ups on Thompson Run Road.

Ross Township Police are advising residents to avoid the area, near Vilsack Road, as crews work to replace a gas line. This comes after Shaler Township previously posted an alert to Facebook, advising drivers that the work is expected to last for several weeks.

One driver told us that she spent about 15 minutes waiting on Thompson Run Road around noon on Friday. Flaggers have reduced the road to one lane with alternating traffic.

On Friday, construction was occurring directly outside of the Thompson Run Market, where an employee told Channel 11 that things were “slow.” Typically, he’s completed about 150 transactions by lunchtime, but on Friday that number stood at 80, nearly half.

Further up the road, drivers traveling north faced another back up after two cars collided near the intersection with West Sutter Road. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the gas line work.

As for the ongoing construction, a Peoples Gas spokesperson told us that things are so far moving ahead of schedule. The work was originally set to be completed in early March, but it could wrap up as soon as three weeks from now.

Although the traffic has been frustrating for some, the spokesperson said that the work is needed to replace an outdated pipeline. Once completed, there will be a lower risk for leaks and corrosion. The work will improve safety and reliability as well as reduce emissions, the spokesperson said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group