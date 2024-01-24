Gas line work expected to cause delays in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Shaler Township are advising drivers to be aware of delays on and around Vilsack Road for the next several weeks.

Peoples Gas crews are replacing a line on Vilsack, and have the road reduced to one lane of alternating traffic between Anderson Rd. Ext. and Thompson Run Road. Police advise drivers to expect delays on Thompson Run as well.

Crews will be working from 8:30 am to 4 p.m.

