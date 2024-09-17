Gas prices continue to drop in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are continuing to drop in western Pennsylvania.

The average price in the region is $3.521, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

$3.612 Beaver

$3.550 Butler

$3.556 Greensburg

$3.500 Indiana

$3.595 Jeannette

$3.670 Kittanning

$3.485 Latrobe

$3.715 Mercer

$3.442 New Castle

$3.441 New Kensington

$3.580 Oil City

$3.548 Pittsburgh

$3.457 Sharon

$3.585 Uniontown

$3.356 Washington

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group