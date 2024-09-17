Local

Gas prices continue to drop in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Gas prices continue to drop in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are continuing to drop in western Pennsylvania.

The average price in the region is $3.521, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

  • $3.612 Beaver
  • $3.550 Butler
  • $3.556 Greensburg
  • $3.500 Indiana
  • $3.595 Jeannette
  • $3.670 Kittanning
  • $3.485 Latrobe
  • $3.715 Mercer
  • $3.442 New Castle
  • $3.441 New Kensington
  • $3.580 Oil City
  • $3.548 Pittsburgh
  • $3.457 Sharon
  • $3.585 Uniontown
  • $3.356 Washington

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shaler man charged with having nearly 200 child pornography files
  • Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi issues statement after being fined for Backyard Brawl comments
  • Station Square’s Joe’s Crab Shack closes seemingly without warning months after bullet hits building
  • VIDEO: Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed her father, siblings
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read