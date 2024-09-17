Gas prices continue to drop in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are continuing to drop in western Pennsylvania.
The average price in the region is $3.521, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA.
Below are the average prices for different areas:
- $3.612 Beaver
- $3.550 Butler
- $3.556 Greensburg
- $3.500 Indiana
- $3.595 Jeannette
- $3.670 Kittanning
- $3.485 Latrobe
- $3.715 Mercer
- $3.442 New Castle
- $3.441 New Kensington
- $3.580 Oil City
- $3.548 Pittsburgh
- $3.457 Sharon
- $3.585 Uniontown
- $3.356 Washington
