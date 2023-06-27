Gas prices dip in western Pennsylvania ahead of holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices have dipped in western Pennsylvania ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the average price in the region is $3.642, which is down more than $1 from this time last year.

Last week, the average price was $3.655. On June 27, 2022, the average price was $4.979.

AAA compiled a list of average prices in nearby areas:

$3.731 Beaver

$3.669 Butler

$3.667 Greensburg

$3.695 Indiana

$3.636 Jeannette

$3.696 Kittanning

$3.676 Latrobe

$3.709 Mercer

$3.491 New Castle

$3.685 New Kensington

$3.696 Oil City

$3.695 Pittsburgh

$3.566 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.609 Washington

