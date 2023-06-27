Gas prices dip in western Pennsylvania ahead of holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices have dipped in western Pennsylvania ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to AAA, the average price in the region is $3.642, which is down more than $1 from this time last year.
Last week, the average price was $3.655. On June 27, 2022, the average price was $4.979.
AAA compiled a list of average prices in nearby areas:
$3.731 Beaver
$3.669 Butler
$3.667 Greensburg
$3.695 Indiana
$3.636 Jeannette
$3.696 Kittanning
$3.676 Latrobe
$3.709 Mercer
$3.491 New Castle
$3.685 New Kensington
$3.696 Oil City
$3.695 Pittsburgh
$3.566 Uniontown
$3.699 Warren
$3.609 Washington
