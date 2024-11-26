Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — If you’re driving to visit family for Thanksgiving, gas will cost a little bit less, according to AAA.

Gas prices dropped by about 4 cents in western Pennsylvania this week.

The average price in the region for regular gas is $3.339. This is down almost 30 cents from a year ago when the average price was $3.623.

Here’s a look at prices around the region:

$3.277 Beaver

$3.267 Butler

$3.304 Greensburg

$3.396 Indiana

$3.364 Jeannette

$3.446 Kittanning

$3.327 Latrobe

$3.361 Mercer

$3.191 New Castle

$3.235 New Kensington

$3.450 Oil City

$3.354 Pittsburgh

$3.045 Sharon

$3.319 Uniontown

$2.986 Washington

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group