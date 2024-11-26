Local

Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH — If you’re driving to visit family for Thanksgiving, gas will cost a little bit less, according to AAA.

Gas prices dropped by about 4 cents in western Pennsylvania this week.

The average price in the region for regular gas is $3.339. This is down almost 30 cents from a year ago when the average price was $3.623.

Here’s a look at prices around the region:

$3.277 Beaver

$3.267 Butler

$3.304 Greensburg

$3.396 Indiana

$3.364 Jeannette

$3.446 Kittanning

$3.327 Latrobe

$3.361 Mercer

$3.191 New Castle

$3.235 New Kensington

$3.450 Oil City

$3.354 Pittsburgh

$3.045 Sharon

$3.319 Uniontown

$2.986 Washington

Most Read