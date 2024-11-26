Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — If you’re driving to visit family for Thanksgiving, gas will cost a little bit less, according to AAA.
Gas prices dropped by about 4 cents in western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price in the region for regular gas is $3.339. This is down almost 30 cents from a year ago when the average price was $3.623.
Here’s a look at prices around the region:
$3.277 Beaver
$3.267 Butler
$3.304 Greensburg
$3.396 Indiana
$3.364 Jeannette
$3.446 Kittanning
$3.327 Latrobe
$3.361 Mercer
$3.191 New Castle
$3.235 New Kensington
$3.450 Oil City
$3.354 Pittsburgh
$3.045 Sharon
$3.319 Uniontown
$2.986 Washington
