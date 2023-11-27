Gas prices fall again after busy travel week

Even with holiday travel in full swing over the last week, gas prices continued to drop nationwide.

According to AAA, in Western Pennsylvania, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.62 — five cents lower than the week before and 37 cents lower than this time last year.

The national average also fell five cents to $3.25, which is 26 cents less than a month ago and 30 cents less than a year ago.

As was the trend last week, gas prices declined again because the demand for gas is down and so is the price of oil, according to GasBuddy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group