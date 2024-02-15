Gas prices in our area up nearly 25 cents in past month

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are feeling it at the pump a little more these days.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.62 - which is 23 cents higher than a month ago when prices were $3.39.

GasBuddy.com said prices likely will continue to climb.

“I’m afraid the worst is yet to come. With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with larger weekly increases likely coming in March and April,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Last year, the same gallon of gas was $3.80.

