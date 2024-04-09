Gas prices rise by 10 cents in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvanians are feeling pain at the pump this week with increased gas prices.

According to AAA, gas prices are an average 10 cents higher this week across the area.

The average price per gallon in western Pennsylvania this week is $3.839. Last week, the average price was $3.735.

A year ago this week, the average price was $3.757.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.809 Altoona

$3.839 Beaver

$3.846 Bradford

$3.811 Brookville

$3.841 Butler

$3.711 Clarion

$3.848 DuBois

$3.857 Erie

$3.852 Greensburg

$3.881 Indiana

$3.868 Jeannette

$3.821 Kittanning

$3.818 Latrobe

$3.877 Meadville

$3.880 Mercer

$3.726 New Castle

$3.864 New Kensington

$3.888 Oil City

$3.842 Pittsburgh

$3.823 Sharon

$3.844 Uniontown

$3.886 Warren

$3.860 Washington

