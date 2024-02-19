Local

Gas prices up across Pittsburgh region, nationwide

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Gas prices Gas prices are on the rise here in the Pittsburgh area and across the country.

Gas prices are rising.

In Pittsburgh, AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is up 13 cents since this time last week.

As we transition from winter to spring, refineries start doing maintenance to prepare for the summer driving season, so less gas is being produced. Experts say refinery outages due to cold weather and electrical issues in the last several weeks could push prices up even higher.

To save some money, take advantage of gas station loyalty programs and check out credit cards that offer rebates and rewards at the pumps, experts say.

