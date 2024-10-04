Gas pumps catch fire at South Side gas station after car crash; officer injured

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews put out a fire at a gas station in Pittsburgh’s South Side after a car crashed into the pumps.

Pittsburgh police said crews were called to the Coen gas station on Carson Street at East 24th Street at around 11:20 p.m.

First responders found a fire in the area of the gas pumps, which were hit by a car. The fire was quickly put out, police said.

Police also said the driver hit an occupied car in the alley behind the gas station before hitting the pumps. He fled that scene and the other driver was not hurt.

The driver was out of the car and in the street when he began fighting with officers, according to police.

It’s believed the male was heavily under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, police said.. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

An officer was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

