Gas service fully restored to Beaver County residents after being shut off since Sunday

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Gas has been fully restored to Beaver County residents after service was shut off for thousands of customers on Sunday.

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to restore service safely,” Columbia Gas said in a release Friday.

Columbia Gas restored service in a “phased approach.” It grouped customers into one of six phases based on the “scope and complexity” of restoring service in a certain area.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Safety Division announced Tuesday that they are investigating the outage.

The cause of the outage involves a gas supply “interruption from a third-party supplier,” the PUC said. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated to determine if there were any violations of state or federal pipeline safety regulations.

Jo Ann Borato, mayor of Economy Borough, told Channel 11 that when a third-party producer brought a well online, into their system, something was introduced into Columbia Gas’ system.

“There was not enough BTU’s to burn correctly,” Borato said. “So, instead of your electronic ignition, lighting your furnace, they didn’t want homes to fill with gas, so they thought it as best to shut it down. They are still investigating the cause, and is there a way to address it in the future.”

PUC says this investigation could take time because of the “complex circumstances” that may require extensive analysis or technical study. Any determinations or safety concerns will be addressed with pipeline operators or utilities.

If customers have not receive a door hanger or have not yet scheduled their restoration appointments, please notify Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332.

