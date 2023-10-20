Gas services restored to more than 90% of impacted customers

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Natural gas service has been restored to more than 90% of Beaver County customers impacted by a recent emergency shutoff.

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work on restoring service for the remaining customers,” Columbia Gas said in a news release Thursday evening.

Impacted customers included residents in Economy, Freedom, Conway, Baden and portions of New Brighton and Rochester.

Information was left at the homes of customers who couldn’t be reached during the restoration process. Columbia Gas is asking those who need a service technician to restore service to call 1-888-460-4332.

The warming center at Conway Borough Municipal Building will close at 11 p.m. Thursday.

