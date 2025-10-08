Gaza peace talks appear to gain momentum on the war’s anniversary

CAIRO — Peace talks between Israel and Hamas resumed at an Egyptian resort city on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the militant group’s surprise attack on Israel that started the war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The second day of indirect negotiations at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is focused on a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last week that aims to bring about an end to the war.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, told Egypt’s Qahera TV that Hamas wanted guarantees of a lasting ceasefire as part of any deal to return the remaining 48 hostages, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive.

It appeared to be his first public appearance since an Israeli strike targeting him and other top Hamas leaders in Qatar last month killed six people, including his son and office manager.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted Trump’s plan, which calls for the immediate release of the hostages. The plan also calls for Gaza to be placed under international governance and for Hamas to be disarmed, elements the militants have yet to accept.

Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday that Israel was “cautiously optimistic,” framing the talks as technical negotiations over a plan that both sides already had approved.

The plan has received widespread international backing, and Trump told reporters Monday that he thought there was a “really good chance” of a lasting deal.

In a sign the talks were gaining momentum, Qatar said its prime minister and top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, would travel to Egypt on Wednesday to join the negotiations. Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as top Netanyahu adviser Ron Dermer, are also expected to join the talks then.

Trump’s peace plan

The plan envisions Israel withdrawing its troops from Gaza after Hamas disarms, and an international security force being put in place. The territory would be placed under international governance, with Trump and former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair overseeing it.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamas reiterated its longstanding demands for a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza but said nothing about disarmament.

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251. Most have since been released in ceasefires or other deals.

The ensuing war has killed at least 67,160 Palestinians and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, and left the territory in ruins.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but says around half of the deaths were women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the United Nations and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

A growing number of experts, including those commissioned by a U.N. body, have said Israel’s offensive in Gaza amounts to genocide — an accusation Israel vehemently denies.

On Tuesday, thousands of Israelis gathered at an area attacked by Hamas two years ago to pay tribute to loved ones who were killed and kidnapped. An explosion echoed across the fields following the launch of a rocket in northern Gaza. No damage or injuries were reported.

In Gaza City, residents said Israeli attacks continued until early Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A promise of humanitarian relief

Ahead of the resumption of talks, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the hostilities have created “a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defied comprehension.”

Trump’s proposal “presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said in a statement.

Egypt and Qatar, which have been mediating between the sides for most of the war, are facilitating the latest talks. Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said Monday’s talks went on for around four hours.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to join the talks on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to brief reporters because the trip has not yet been formally announced. Dermer, Netanyahu’s top adviser, was also heading to Egypt on Wednesday, according to an Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Part of the plan is to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza, where more than 2 million Palestinians are facing hunger and, in some areas, famine.

Rising reported from Bangkok. Melanie Lidman in Reim, Israel; Sam Mednick in Tel Aviv, Israel; Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

