Gecko Robotics announces $100M deal with NAES

PITTSBURGH — North Side-based Gecko Robotics announced a $100 million deal with NAES Corp., the largest independent power operator in America.

The partnership is poetically symbiotic because as the energy industry is ramping up to provide for the massive demand that AI data centers require, Gecko will provide NAES with robotics and AI to identify potential dangers and optimization points. Gecko’s robotic portfolio includes ones capable of climbing walls, robot dogs, drones and fixed sensors that collect data that can be fed into the company’s software platform Cantilever, which identifies the possible issues in infrastructure. The multi-year contract is said to be in excess of $100 million and has the option to grow beyond $250 million.

“The demand for energy is going to grow substantially over the next five to ten years, and we need to be smarter about how technology can support our workforce and infrastructure to deliver this,” NAES CEO and President Mark Dobler said in a prepared statement. “Every kilowatt counts. By partnering with Gecko, we are able to be a pioneer for the industry and demonstrate the advantage that can be gained when turning to innovation and technology because it’s essential we deliver for our country.”

