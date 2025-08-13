Generous grant allows local rowing association to get new safety launch

PITTSBURGH — A generous grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation made it possible for the Three Rivers Rowing Association (TRRA) to get a new safety launch.

The grant, awarded in September 2024, allowed TRRA’s Adaptive and Para Rowing Program to acquire ‘Crews Control,’ a new safety launch named by the program’s athletes. This addition enhances the program’s capacity to safely expand and offer more athletes the opportunity to benefit from rowing.

“The quality of our program, and the opportunities it provides, have led to remarkable growth,” said Matt Logue, TRRA executive director. “In 2023, we proudly partnered with Special Olympics Pennsylvania—who are here with us today—becoming the only on-water rowing program in the Special Olympics organization.”

Under the leadership of Coach Adam Herrick, TRRA’s Adaptive and Para Rowing Program has made significant progress over the past five years. The team has advanced from using flat-bottom boats to competitive racing shells. TRRA athletes achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first in North America to race an all-Adaptive 8+ at the Bayada Regatta, one of the largest and longest-running para rowing events in the world.

Special recognition was given to Coach Adam Herrick and TRRA member Lina Rak for their efforts in introducing TRRA’s mission to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. Matt Logue also acknowledged Morgan Conley of the Sports Matter Foundation, along with Alex Holder and Gary Shiring of Dick’s Sporting Goods, who participated in the christening of the new launch with water from the Allegheny River.

