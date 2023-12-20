George Pickens torches media criticism: ‘They don’t play football’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

George Pickens is fed up with the media and called them out for criticizing his effort and play throughout the season. He said that because none of the people criticizing him play football, he is not bothered by it, but that is why he has to keep fighting off narratives about him.

“All the people that’s questioning my effort, they don’t play football, they do what y’all (in the media) do….all that people that got opinions, they’re media, surface guys. None of them play football,” Pickens said.

This week, Pickens was criticized once again for a lack of effort. In the first quarter of the game, with the Steelers driving and just after Pickens had made a catch to put the team into the red zone, running back Jaylen Warren broke free and was headed to the end zone. Pickens was downfield, but he made seemingly no effort to attempt to block Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones. Pickens stood still and watched Jones make the tackle at the 1-yard line, preventing Warren from scoring. Diontae Johnson defended Pickens but acknowledged the issue at hand.

