Georgia man kicked out of Steelers game after hitting fans with towel, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Georgia man was kicked out of Sunday’s Steelers game after hitting fans with a towel, according to police.

Richard Bryant, 33, of Fairburn, Georgia, is charged with defiant trespassing, according to court documents.

Police said at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, security services informed them of a disorderly person who needed to be ejected, later identified as Bryant, sitting in section 133.

Bryant was reportedly swinging a towel and hitting people seated around him with the towel.

Police escorted Bryant from the stadium, and he was given an official notice of ejection and told not to return.

At 3:21 p.m., police were called back to the section after Bryant allegedly reentered the stadium.

Bryant was removed again and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

