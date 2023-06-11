Giant Eagle hosting hiring event to fill 150 positions

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Giant Eagle is looking to hire 150 people during a hiring event happening on Tuesday.

The grocery store will be looking for bakers, cake decorators, meat cutters, department leads, personal shoppers, deli and prepared food clerks, gourmet chefs and baristas.

New hires would work at stores along the North Hills of Pittsburgh including:

Township of Pine Market District at 155 Town Center Drive, Wexford, Pa. 15090

Wexford Giant Eagle at 9805 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Seven Fields Giant Eagle at 206 Seven Fields Blvd, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Shaler Giant Eagle at 1671 Butler Plank Rd, Glenshaw, PA 15116

Anyone interested in going to the event can visit any of the Giant Eagle locations listed above.

The event will run begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending should register online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group