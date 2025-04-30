Gibsonia man narrowly escapes having tree come down on him during severe storms

GIBSONIA, Pa. — One Gibsonia homeowner had a close call as severe storms came through on Tuesday.

Erick Montanez was speaking with a worker about having a tree stump removed when the storm hit.

They took shelter inside his home. Then, about 10 seconds later, the tree in the front yard came down right where they’d been standing.

“We often get warnings about tornadoes and so forth, but nothing that has really come through our area. This one was warning about very strong winds, and based on what we saw in the past, we were like, it won’t be that bad. But it was slightly different,” Montanez said.

Monatez and the worker escaped injury, and his home also escaped serious damage.

