SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A girl was hit by a car as she was getting on the school bus in Butler County on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Vincent and Franklin Streets in Slippery Rock just after 7:15 a.m.

On 11 News at 5, the message police have for drivers in a hurry.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group