Girl raises over $1K for Beaver County Humane Society with lemonade, bracelet stand

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A young girl was able to raise $1,223 for the Beaver County Humane Society.

Maci held a lemonade and bracelet stand at the Enon Valley Community Days.

The humane society said she raised $305 last year and wanted to quadruple this year’s donation. She surpassed that goal.

She also collected donations of dog beds and blankets.

“Thank you for thinking of the animals! You did absolutely amazing!” the humane society said in a Facebook Post.

